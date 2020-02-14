Dyson

Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$599.99 $399.00

Up to 60 minutes run time when using a non motorized tool Lightweight and versatile, to clean right through the home; Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning; Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use J.D. Power award for highest in customer satisfaction with stick vacuums, 2 years in a row Torque drive cleaner head : Up to 20 minutes of fade free power (in suction mode ii); drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets Quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car Hygienic point and shoot bin emptying; Bin volume 0.2 gallons Big machine suction power. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum has a 40% bigger bin than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum for the big cleans. The torque Drive cleaner head removes 25% more dust from carpets than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum. Has three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Mini-motorized tool will remove pet hair and dirt from carpet and upholstery. Kindly read the product description before use.