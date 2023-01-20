Dyson

Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$599.99 $444.99

Powerful suction to deep clean everywhere. 55% more suction than the Dyson V7. Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home - Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria. Engineered for whole-home, deep cleaning. Suction power, run time and tools designed to deep clean your whole home. 3 Cleaning modes. For the right power where you need it. Up to 60 minutes of run time. Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used..Torque drive cleaner head. Drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt..Advanced whole-machine filtration. Traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns..4 Dyson engineered tools for versatile whole-home and car cleaning. Including the mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces..Converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery.14-cyclone concentric array. Cyclones generate centrifugal forces up to 79,000 grams trapping fine dust and dirt in the bin, so your vacuum never loses suction. Big machine suction power. But with cord-free versatility. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum has a 40% bigger bin than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum for the big cleans. The torque Drive cleaner head removes 25% more dust from carpets than our previous Dyson V8 animal vacuum. Has three power modes to choose from, to suit any task on any floor type. The Dyson cyclone V10 animal cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Mini-motorized tool will remove pet hair and dirt from carpet and upholstery. Kindly read the product description before use.