Dyson

Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum

$549.99 $399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

The Torque drive cleaner head– strong pick up performance across all surfaces. With a DC motor housed within the brush bar, it transfers torque more efficiently, to dig bristles deeper into carpet and dislodge more dirt. Torque drive cleaner head provides up to 35 minutes of fade-free run time (in Suction mode I).