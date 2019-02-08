A newly introduced sister style to our much loved Bonnie Underwire. Comfortable and supportive, the Cybil features cutaway detail at the centre front which gives a floating wire look. A supersoft flexible microfiber forms the shoulder straps, and the gathered centre front section. Contrasting stretch floral laces make up the main and trim of this style. Good support is created by a full Lonely underwire, and wider shoulder straps.
85% nylon, 15% elastane
Sian wears 10B and small briefs.
Naomi wears 12E and large briefs.