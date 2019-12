cvs-health

Natural magnesium sulfate with essential oilCVS Health Epsom Salt Tablets soothe your tired body from tension, overwork or stress. Rich in magnesium sulfate with pure lavender essential oil, these dissolving tablets can be used as a calming bath or a comforting foot soak morning or night.