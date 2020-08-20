Clare V.

Cv X When We All Vote Canvas Tote

In partnership with When We All Vote, this exclusive Tote is part of the Clare V.otes campaign headed into the 2020 election. Together with WWAV, Clare V. is proud to encourage voter registration and participation through the short-sleeve Tee, which reads "I Vote, You Vote, She Votes, We Vote, They Vote" in French. 10% of the purchase price will be donated to When We All Vote.