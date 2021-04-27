Hashtag Home

Great for giving a small space a little pick-me-up, this clean-lined loveseat adds a dash of mid-century modern appeal to your humble abode. Crafted from solid and engineered wood, this piece comes upholstered in 100% polyester fabric, giving it a textured touch, and features a u-shaped curved silhouette that lends a modern look and feel. Button-tufted accents align the back pillow, while flared arms and tapered legs round out this design. Capable of comfortably seating two, this 34'' H x 58'' W loveseat is a smart set for your living room or seating arrangement.