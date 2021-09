Coperni

Cutout Ribbed-knit Sweater

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Part of the Parisian label's Pre-Fall '21 collection, Coperni's sweater features signature skin-baring cutouts across the décolletage. It's made from ribbed-knit and has a close but flexible fit. The brand likes it with a velvet mini skirt, but it'll look just as cool tucked into tailored flares.