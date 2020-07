SheIn

Cutout Mesh Insert Cropped Hoodie

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

At SheIn

A knit hoodie featuring a front cutout, drawstring hood, dropped shoulders, long sleeves with banded cuffs, a back mesh insert, and a cropped raw-cut hem. Create an edgy, athleisure look by pairing this hoodie with biker shorts, a metallic tube top, and sneakers.