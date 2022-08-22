Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Boots
Cuticle Sticks
£1.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
Sally Hansen
Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil Treatment
BUY
£7.99
FeelUnique
Nailberry
Nourishing Cuticle Oil
BUY
£15.40
FeelUnique
Boots
Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover Pads
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Cutex
Non-acetone Nail Polish Remover
BUY
£2.20
LookFantastic
More from Boots
Boots
Cuticle Sticks
BUY
£1.00
Boots
Boots
Professional All Hair Pin Tail Comb
BUY
£3.00
Boots
Boots
Black Grips For Thick Hair X10
BUY
£1.00
Boots
Boots
Standard Ponybands Black 30s
BUY
£2.50
Boots
More from Nails
Sally Hansen
Vitamin E Nail & Cuticle Oil Treatment
BUY
£7.99
FeelUnique
Nailberry
Nourishing Cuticle Oil
BUY
£15.40
FeelUnique
Boots
Acetone Free Nail Polish Remover Pads
BUY
£2.00
Boots
Cutex
Non-acetone Nail Polish Remover
BUY
£2.20
LookFantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted