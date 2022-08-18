Cutex

Cutex Ultra Powerful Nail Polish Remover 10.1 Fl Oz

$5.69

At Target

CUTEX Nail Polish Removers offer salon-quality results, removing polish quickly and completely. Each nail polish remover is infused with a special blend of ingredients to help nourish nails and to elevate the experience of at home nail polish removal. The formula's 98% acetone patented oil blend removes tough polishes, including glitters, gels, and dark colors while its patented oil blend helps nourish nails. A cucumber fragrance creates a relaxing, spa like experience. The Innovation: Nail polish remover for quick and complete removal of your favorite nail shades. that helps promote healthy nails. The Look: Healthy, beautiful, strong nails. Application Tips: Apply to cotton pad and buff away nail color