Ebmore

Cute Wool Crew Socks (5 Pack)

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

PACKAGE INCLUDE : 5 Pairs of Womens Novelty Wool Socks. HIGH QUALITY : EBMORE fashion womens kitty socks are blend of 35% Wool, 24% Cotton, 36% Polyester, 5% Spandex. It’s a premium High cashmere and merino wool socks, so the socks is very soft, heavy but breathable, durable, cozy, fuzzy inner lining and will keep your feet comfortable and warm. SIZE & CARE : These Women / Girl cat socks come is a standard US SIZE that fit shoe sizes from US 6 - 10, so everyone can enjoy these colorful, fashion socks. Please do not iron them and suggesting wash them by hand, Great quality socks require the proper care! 5 PAIRS - 5 COLOR : Each Package including 5 pairs of attractive colors crew socks. The unique style and colors of these cat pattern socks can be matched with any clothes you choose to wear today! MULTI FUNCTION : The high quality wool thermal socks are suitable for different situation, you can wear them as cabin socks, office socks, school socks, hiking socks, Thermal socks, heavy socks,warm socks, winter socks,fuzzy socks, outdoor socks, sport socks, indoor socks, home socks, work socks, knit socks, crew socks, ragg socks, heavy duty socks, boot socks, christmas socks in Spring, fall, winter season or in any cold weather or snow areas! EXCELLENT GIFT CHOICE : This winter wool cotton socks make the perfect present for hikers, outdoor walkers or as christmas stocking stuffer, you could also choose it for your girlfriend, daughter, wife, friends as birthdays gift, white elephant gift, christmas stocking stuffer, christmas gift, .