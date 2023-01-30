POPRUN

Cute Rotate Desk Organizer

$26.99

【360 DEGREE REVOLVING DESIGN】 This desktop organizer can be turned up to 360 degree rotation to the left and right .You can easily reach out to something useful and practical you need during working or studying.The product can be bilaterally and smoothly rotated, just turn as you please. 【VERSATILE DESIGN】Our desktop pen organizer features 8 separate compartments.Compartments are in various size and shape for convenient & neat storage of pencils,pens,highlighters,markers,scissors,sticky notes,tapes,paper clips and all your office desk accessories or other small personal items such as makeup brushes,nail polishes,lipsticks,etc.The great office supplies organizer allows you to stay away from a messy desktop and get organized. 【STAY ORGANIZED】 With a Non-skid base and eight different compartments, you can arrange them freely and easily rearrange this organizer to suit your desk, bathroom vanity, nightstand, or any other area.The great office supplies organizer allows you to stay away from a messy desktop and get organized. 【PREMIUM MATERIAL & EXCELLENT WORKMANSHIP】The desk organizer is made of high quality metal mesh with smooth edges,which presents an elegant appearance and greatly make a balance between performance and beauty.The bottom of desk organizer have slip foot pads,thence no need to worry that scratch your desk. 【PERFECT GIFT】A perfect gift to provide a comfortable work or study space for your families and friends,which will be ideal for office,school,or home decor and compact size(20.9" × 14.2" × 14.4") will not take up much space.If you have any issues, we're very happy to either provide a no-questions-asked refund or replacement. ORDER NOW WITH NO RISK!