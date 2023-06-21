Pecfamly

Cute Pillows For Bedroom Aesthetic

$14.57

Buy Now Review It

Polyester 😃 Made from premium velvet fabric, these preppy pillow covers are soft to the touch, cozy and durable. Perfect for adding a touch of color to your preppy room. 😃 The zipper closure is well concealed so that it looks just like the other seams. Smooth zipper sliding makes it easy to insert and take out the pillow insert. 😃 These preppy pillow covers feature funny smiley face designs that are sure to bring a smile to everyone who sees them. There's nothing like this smiley face pillow covers to add a preppy style and comfort to your room. 😃 These preppy pillow cases are cute room decor for teen girls boys. Using it to bring a wow factor into room is an excellent idea ! They are the perfect gift for teen girls, boys or a little something special for yourself ! 😃 Gently Washing by hand or machine. Do not bleach, do not dry clean.