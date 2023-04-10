Oatsbasf

Cute Phone Stand

$16.69

[WEIGHTED ANTI-SLIP BASE] --- This cute phone stand for desk is equipped with a weighted base, and an aluminum alloy rod that makes a lower centre of gravity. Therefore, this cell phone stand is stable enough to support all smartphones. [CUTE DESIGN & RUBBER PADS] --- This bunny phone holder is designed in lovely bunny image, Cute bunny ears, very suitable as gifts for female friends and children. [STURDY CONSTRUCTION& RUBBER PADS] --- Rubber pads and feet of Phone stand can protect your device from daily scratches and sliding.(Tips:Not suitable for large equipment, More than 12.9 inches,it may tilt.) [HEIGHT&ANGLE ADJUSTABLE] --- This bunny phone stand holder is in accordance with ergonomic design. The height can be easily adjusted between 7.1in-10.2in(3.1in adjustable range), the angle is adjustable between 0°~60°, providing you comfortable viewing angle which helps to fix your posture and reduce neck & back strain. [OATSBASF SERVICES] --- 1- OATSBASF promises to provide the high quality products and the best services to you. 2 - If you have any inquiry or questions for our products and service，please feel free to contact us directly,we promise we will provide a satisfactory solution to in 24 hours.