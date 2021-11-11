Mattlivesupplies

Cute Dog Hair Claw

$9.35

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Acetate Dog Hair Claw -Size: 10cm*5.5cm -Package: 1pc -Materials: Acetate ✔ Fashion Design: This hair claw clip is the perfect size to hold up your hair. Also lovely for a half bun updo. It not only embellishes your hair, but also achieves an elegant and charming temperament. ✔Wide Applications: These wonderful hair claw can be applied in various occasions, making you more charming in the daily life, parties, ceremonies, proms, birthdays, dates, holiday and photoshoot. ✔Perfect Gift: Delicate hair claw clips are the hottest gifts for women and girls, as a Wonderful Gift in Birthday Party, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, New Year's Day. They can suit for thick or thin hair, straight or curly hair. ♥There are many exquisite and beautiful accessories in my shop. If you are interested, you can come and have a look. There is always one that you like. If you like my shop, you can favorite my shop and items . The new items will be uploaded almost everyday! Find more accessories: www.etsy.com/shop/Mattlivesupplies ♥About Shipping All orders would be shipped within 2 to 5 business days. ♥Delivery time: The standard shipping time limit is 7 to 21 days If you need it fast, please upgrade at shipping IN THE CART. FedEX: this way of logistics takes 2 to 5 days to transport goods. Pls kindly note this way will cost more money.