BZY

Cute Cat Tea Mug & Steeper

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

PREMIUM SAFETY MATERIAL & CUTE SHAPE: This 14 oz tea Cup / maker are used of high heat borosilicate Glass ,Thicker ,heat and explosion proof ; It can withstand up to 150 ℃ degrees temperatureand ;the teacup with a lid which is made of food grade PP material ,Different from the PC material,PP Material is BPA-free, non-toxic and No chemical odor;showed as a lovely cat shape CONTAIN 3 PIECES:This Glass tea mug contains 3 pieces : glass cup body + high quality plastic lid + removable stainless steel strainer.And come with a lovely postcard and Coaster as a gift .The size of the cup is :5 X 3 inch WORK AS TEAPOT , EASY TO BREW TEA:Open the tea mug and take out the strainer,then put the tad bag or tea leaves at the bottom of the mug; Cover the strainer,Pour hot water then you can enjoy your tea and the strainer will help you to filter the tea leaves.This glass cups can also be used for tea,coffee (bag coffee) brew and milk.Portable ,you can use it indoor or outdoor travel. SPILL-FREE LID & EASY TO CLEAN : A well designed and lovely cat shape lid / cover locks into place and ensures water will not leak out of your tea mug.Big mouth opening, easy to clean. BEST GIFT :This glass tea cup is a great gift for your friend and family. It can be used in many other occasions; wedding gifts, house warmings, birthdays Valentine's Day gift, Mother's Day gift etc. this is truly the perfect present.