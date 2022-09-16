Zara

Cut Out Mini Dress

$49.90

JOIN LIFE Care for fiber: at least 50% recycled polyester. We use the Join Life label for items that have been produced using technologies and raw materials that help us reduce the environmental impact of our products. MATERIALS We are working with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our garments. To evaluate their compliance, we have developed an auditing program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 100% polyester LINING 100% polyester Recycled polyester Currently, recycled polyester is producedmainlyfrom recycling PET plastic, like the plastic used in bottles. Each time you place a plastic bottle into a recycling container, it is taken to a waste selection and classification plant. There, the different types of plastics are classified for the best eventual use. The PET plastic is cleaned, shredded, and recycled into new recycled polyester thread, among other products. This way, we achieve giving a new life to plastic waste and reduce the consumption of virgin raw material. CERTIFICATIONS We only use recycled polyester certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS)