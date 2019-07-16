Sporty style and bold colorblock technique lend eye-catching appeal to this Cut-Out Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit from Shade & Shore™. Crafted from soft and stretchy nylon blend with a hint of spandex, this vibrant swimsuit offers cool comfort and effortless style, all at one go. Fashioned to highlight your silhouette, this one-piece strappy swimsuit comes with cut-out detailing at the front while the colorblock design leaves you with a fashion-forward look. The bold hues in bright red, shocking pink and a splash of white add a colorful pop to your beachwear. Complement with flared, pull-on palazzos, a sheer cover-up and a floppy sun-hat for sunny-day flair.