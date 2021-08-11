Dundas

Cut-out Back Sequined Dress

$1830.00 $366.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Peter Dundas favours high-octane glamour for his eponymous label, from which comes this emerald-green sequinned dress. It’s shaped with a plunging neckline and an open back that secures with a slender strap, then falls into a cropped hem for a leg-lengthening effect. Offset it with statement accessories for your leading social-season event – think an embellished clutch and sculpted logo heels. Shown here with: Saint Laurent Kate small crystal-embellished cross-body bag and Saint Laurent Opyum logo-heel patent-leather sandals Product number: 1216581