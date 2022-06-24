Mango

Cut-out Back Dress

£35.99

Description Committed Collection. Linen mix. Short design. Evasé design. Halter neck. Sleeveless. Back slit. Inner lining. Zip fastening on the back section. Bow fastening on the neck. Party and events collection. Fits bigger to size. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Short Material and washing instructions Composition: 85% viscose,15% linen. Lining: 85% polyester,15% cotton