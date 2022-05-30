United States
Frame
Cut-off Waist Denim Skirt
$305.00
At Farfetch
New Season FRAME cut-off waist denim skirt Frame showcases its innovative spirit with this denim skirt. It boats a raw cut-off waistband and hemline for a subtle edgy twist on a classic design. Highlights blue cotton low-rise raw-cut edge classic five pockets concealed front fastening front slit ankle-length Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Brand style ID: CWMS727 Wearing The model is 1.8 m wearing size 27 (Waist)