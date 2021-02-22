Seychelles

Customs – Black

$129.00 $77.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cara Cara

Featuring puffy, quilted straps and a slingback buckle closure, these double-banded platforms stay securely on your feet no matter where life takes you. However, their true magic comes from their construction, lovingly built to last with all their signature comfort features. Heel Height: 2.75" Platform: 1.25" Material: Suede Fit: Runs small, order 1/2 size up Round toe shape Buckle closure