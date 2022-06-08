SportsCustomsLLC

Customized Personalized Spalding

$62.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This is the Customized Spalding Neverflat basketball! This ball is made with premium composite leather, so it can be used indoors or outdoors! The customized name is permanent, so you can play with the ball all day and the name will last! Very Fast - Your ball is customized with your name within 1 - 3 days! Here is our simple ordering process below: 1. Select the size of the ball and the color of the text that you would like 2. Type the text that you want printed on the ball (Type in ALL CAPS if you would like all caps) 3. Pay for the order If you have any questions, feel free to message us at any time! We are experts in creating the perfect looking ball that will blow you away! You can customize your brand new ball by adding any name or logo to it. Each name is printed on the ball using our special process, so your name is designed to stay on the ball for a long time! This will help you identify which ball is yours when you go to the gym, park, school, or anywhere to play. This custom basketball is also the PERFECT gift for any basketball lover! Your name or logo will be in big bold font so that it is clear and easy to read.