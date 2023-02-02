United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
TheGratefulGuest
Custom Valentine’s Day Wine Label
$6.00$5.40
At Etsy
Looking to dress up your bland bottle of wine while you enjoy your favorite red or white from the comfort of your bed watching Netflix?... Or are you having a themed celebration and want an inexpensive party favor that everyone will love? Whatever it is, we've got what you need. *The wine in this photo is not included *All labels are printed with water-proof, tear-resistant paper LABEL DIMENSIONS: 4"x3.3" Tips to remove original label: Run the label portion of the bottle under warm water for 2-5 minutes, then remove the label with a rag. If any of the label remains, use steel wool or the abrasive side of a sponge to remove the rest! (For additional tips, see available YouTube videos!) HOW TO APPLY for easy application: 1. Remove your label from the backing paper 2. Lay the bottle down on a flat surface 3. Apply the wine label in its desired place, starting from the middle and gently pressing down each side.