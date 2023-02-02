TheGratefulGuest

Custom Valentine’s Day Wine Label

Looking to dress up your bland bottle of wine while you enjoy your favorite red or white from the comfort of your bed watching Netflix?... Or are you having a themed celebration and want an inexpensive party favor that everyone will love? Whatever it is, we've got what you need. *The wine in this photo is not included *All labels are printed with water-proof, tear-resistant paper LABEL DIMENSIONS: 4"x3.3" Tips to remove original label: Run the label portion of the bottle under warm water for 2-5 minutes, then remove the label with a rag. If any of the label remains, use steel wool or the abrasive side of a sponge to remove the rest! (For additional tips, see available YouTube videos!) HOW TO APPLY for easy application: 1. Remove your label from the backing paper 2. Lay the bottle down on a flat surface 3. Apply the wine label in its desired place, starting from the middle and gently pressing down each side.