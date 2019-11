Storsberry

Custom State Clock

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

These clocks can be made to order so the color, design, and engraving can be customized to your hearts desire. Pictured 9.5x 11.5 Laser Etched Minnesota Clock with Natural Wood with Stained Wildlife ***What we need to know*** Please provide the state, any engraving requests, wildlife requests,