Custom Pet Watercolor Portrait Printed On Canvas

Handmade Christmas Order Deadline is DEC 7th. Please respond within 12 hours of receiving the design proof. The proof will be sent via Etsy Convo. A delay in approval could result in missing the cutoff for holiday arrival. Get your favorite pet picture digitally transformed into a beautiful watercolor portrait. It makes the perfect addition to your home decor or to give as a gift. We have 2 great canvas style options available! Premium Wrapped Canvas (Most popular) - Printed on certified museum-grade canvas - Archival inks are used to prevent fading - Comes ready to hang with pre-installed hanging hardware - 1.25" deep with a solid backing - Available in unframed and framed options - built with a solid, supported face which prevents sagging or stretching over time - Your canvas will always look as tight and flat as the day it was made TO ORDER Choose your size and style option from the dropdown menu. Inside the personalization box there will be two choices to make, background and layout. You can choose from original photo background or white background. The second choice will be for layout, full body image or head shot. To finish, proceed to checkout and process payment. AFTER YOU ORDER Please send me the photo you'd like me to use for your artwork via Etsy convo. The higher the photo quality resolution, the better it will be to create your custom artwork. The greater the detail in the original photo means more detail will appear in the final product. All listing examples were created from high-resolution images with clear detail. Please don't send out-of-focu images. Cell phone images will work as well. You will receive a proof for approval via an Etsy convo before printing will occur. If you have any questions, please send me an Etsy convo. Thanks for looking and check back soon for our latest creations!! The portrait piece is digitally created and not hand-painted. ********************************************************* All designs and photos © copyright 2012-present Wavy Navy Designs. All Rights Reserved.