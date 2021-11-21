NativeMaps

Custom Neighborhood Map Print

Shop our large collection of city maps by clicking our shop name above. Our Dallas Neighborhood Map is vetted by a team of locals and includes all neighborhoods within the Loop 12 boundary in our signature minimalist style. Maps are screenprinted by hand on heavyweight paper with a matte on matte texture. NOT YOUR AVERAGE PRINT We love screenprinting by hand because it deposits a crisp layer of ink on the paper, creating a raised texture you can feel. We use vibrant acrylic inks on cardstock-weight paper. Most of our papers are 100% recycled or FSC certified. They are made with renewable energy from French Paper Co.'s hydroelectric mill. We also use water-based, zero VOC inks. This is a print you can feel good about hanging in your home. SHIPPING Your order will ship within 1-2 days. You will receive tracking and delivery updates. Our packaging is 100% recyclable. FRAMES Need a frame? Be sure to check out our frame shop, where you'll find two high quality hand made framing options to make your map complete. Order a map + frame together and we will frame it for you: https://www.etsy.com/shop/NativeMaps?ref=shop_sugg§ion_id=21763685 Questions? We'd love to hear from you. Just shoot us a message below. ____________________ I am a native of Dallas, Texas. After college, I moved into a studio near downtown to continue painting. I found myself walking and riding my bike around town, making my way through side streets and small neighborhoods. A short errand would turn into an hour of exploring. I was captivated by the city I thought I knew so well. One afternoon, a friend and I sat down to map out a small neighborhood in South Dallas called Oak Cliff. Soon enough, I was compiling a map of the entire city. After 6 months of research, I had an accurate map of Dallas. I bought some paper and printed the maps by hand. Neighborhoods are personal. I wanted to create an elegant, research-driven, handmade map with locals in mind.