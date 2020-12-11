Jam + Rico

Custom Name Necklace

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jam + Rico

Custom Name Necklace Single Chain with Lobster Clasp and three extensions. The shortest length is 9 1/2", the second length is 11 1/2" and the last length is 13". Composition: Brass with 14K Gold Plating, Sterling Silver, 10k Gold, 14k Gold and 18k Gold Designed in New York and Made in India PLEASE NOTE DUE TO COVID-19 ALL NAME NECKLACES ARE TAKNG 5 WEEKS TO DEVELOP. LAST CALL TO HAVE YOUR NAME NECKLACE IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS DELIVERY IS 11/9. PLEASE PLACE YOUR ORDER AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.