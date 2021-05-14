Staud

Custom Mini Moon Bag

$350.00

Buy Now Review It

At Staud

Personalize your handbag with your pet's hand-painted portrait. The Mini Moon Bag is an update to our classic crescent moon shape in leather with inner suede lining and a magnetic closure to hold your essentials. Comes with a removable strap. Please allow 3-4 weeks once your order has been placed for us to fulfill and ship. See important information from ordering your bag to fulfillment windows outlined below. 1. Pet images must be full body - no obstructions. See example in this product page for reference. One pet per handbag. 2. Any accessories including clothing, collars, leashes, or toys the pet is wearing or holding will be included in the portrait. If you would like these items excluded, please email customercare@staud.clothing. 3. Please allow 3-4 weeks once your order has been placed for us to fulfill and ship your bag. All custom items are FINAL SALE. No returns or exchanges.