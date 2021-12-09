Hard to Find

Custom Map Hand Foil Print (real Foil) – Personalised

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hard to Find

You can choose a size option of A4 or A3. Professionally laser printed on a smooth 250gsm premium cardstock. Size displays the FINAL card size. The frame you select will need to accommodate for this size PRINT. 'Feature design' available in black, gold, rose gold and silver. Please choose your desired colour on product page. Care: Your print will be packaged in protective cellophane and shipped in a tough envelope to ensure your print gets to you safely. Please note, due to the hand made and delicate nature of the foil, very slight imperfections may occur on the print. Origin: Designed and hand made in Australia. Description: If you have a country or specific geographical area that you would like us to make, we can custom design ANY map print according to the area or country you would like, made to order! Please fill out the fields provided based on the Custom Map Print you would like! We will email you a draft for approval before your print is made. Please note this product is a hand made print (no frame) Available in A4 or A3. The Artisan Gift Co. 2021 *All designs are the intellectual property of The Artisan Gift Co. and are not to be reprinted or reproduced without permission.