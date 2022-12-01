BeyondTheShirt

Custom Kpop Song Player Display | 8×10 In

Not made of Glass. It is acrylic because acrylic is lighter and safer. Get our best-selling acrylic for any artist, k-pop or otherwise. Celebrate your favorite artist's latest song or the classic from your past. If requested after purchase, I will send you a mock-up proof of your acrylic for approval. Please be sure to keep an eye on your messages to ensure your acrylic can get sent out on time! Please see the photos for an example of the difference between the printed photo and vinyl designs. All photo versions are printed on glossy vinyl stickers and given a protective laminate that resists UV and water. If you have any questions about which version you want or would like a mockup of your order before I make it, please send me a message. This listing includes an 8 x 10-inch acrylic display. It does NOT include a frame. These displays are hand-made and not going to be 100% perfect or bubble-free, but I will never ship something that I wouldn't be happy to receive! Please message me if you have any questions!