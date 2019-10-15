Risheng Imprint

Custom Glitter, Glow In Dark, Metallic, Reflective, Hologram Vinyl Iron-on Transfer Shirt Name And Number Kits For Custom Soccer, Basketball And Baseball Jerseys,shirts,clothing (pink Glitter)

UsesHeat apply on fabric to make custom baseball, basketball and more jerseys, shirts, garments.Features Smooth glitter iron on letters/numbers create shimmer and shine.Hologram iron on letters/numbers with shiny prism-like finish feature a rainbow effect. Glow in dark iron on letters/numbers stay white in light, glows in the dark. Reflective iron on letters/numbers increase visibility in low-light conditions for safety uniform and fashion clothing. Fashion metallic iron on letters/numbers are great for decorating fashion, dance, and leisure garments. Matte finish PU vinyl iron on letters/numbers with excellent elasticity and weather resistance, is popular for its sport jersey DIY and good fastness after washing.Multicolor vinyl iron on letters numbers features multicolor, thin and stretchable for both light and dark-coloured fabrics. Size and CharactersBack name: 15 inches wide at most,each letter 2 inches tall (12 characters at most,can be any letter, symbol or mark)Back number: 10 inches tallSleeves/shoulders number: 4 inches tall. Easy iron-on applicationwith a household iron or a heat press machinePackagevinyl iron-on letters/numbers come with grease proof papers,transparent films and instruction in envelopes.Recommended fabricscotton, polyester and blend fabric.Care Instructions1)Wait at least 24 hours after you've applied the iron on transfer before you wash your fabric.2)Turn garment inside out,only wash and dry your fabric on a cool setting.Do not bleach.3)To dry your fabric,try hang drying it rather than using a drying machine.Do not expose to the blazing sun. Do not dry clean.1.Note: We will use our own FONT and COLOR as the image shows instead of the font amazon shows up. 2.Custom sizes, colors and fonts are accepted, just tell us ASIN of this products and SIZE/FONT, we will feedback asap.