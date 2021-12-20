Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Cover FX
Custom Enhancer Drops
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
CUSTOM ENHANCER DROPS: Available in seven illuminating shades, these ultra-concentrated drops can be used to create a buildable highlight or all-over glow.
Need a few alternatives?
MAC
Hyper Real Glow/ Hypnotizing Holiday
BUY
$38.00
Ulta Beauty
Haus Laboratories
Tutti Gel-powder Highlighter | Limited Edition
BUY
$42.00
Amazon
Chanel
Baume Essentiel Multi-use Glow Stick
BUY
$45.00
Chanel
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Sun Dipped Glow Kit
BUY
$40.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Cover FX
Cover FX
Monochromatic Blush Duo
BUY
$38.00
DermStore
Cover FX
Monochromatic Blush Duo
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
DermStore
Cover FX
Monochromatic Bronzer Duo
BUY
$38.00
DermStore
Cover FX
Cover Fx Power Play Foundation
BUY
$44.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Makeup
Sephora Favorites
Give Me Some Shine Lip Gloss + Plumper Set
BUY
$19.20
$34.00
Sephora
NARS
Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$14.40
$25.00
Sephora
Huda Beauty
Mercury Retrograde Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$26.80
$67.00
Sephora
Cover FX
Custom Enhancer Drops
BUY
$42.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted