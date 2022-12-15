The Dairy

Custom Apple Iphone Case

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At The Dairy

Omega Water Cream oh-meg-uh waw-ter kreem Immediately hydrate your skin with Omega Water Cream, our oil-free moisturizer. As a lightweight and water-based gel moisturizer, Omega Water Cream supports a healthy skin barrier without oil or silicone in its unique formulation. Dermatologically tested, Omega Water Cream contains a simple combination of an Omega Fatty Acid Complex, Glycerin, Betain and Niacinamide. These ingredients work together to optimize long-lasting hydration, help control oil levels and even skin tone.