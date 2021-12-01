Erica Weiner

Custom Acrostic Ring

Now available in white, rose, or yellow gold! Intimate, colorful, and encoded acrostic jewelry first appeared in the early 1800's. Each letter of the alphabet was made to correspond with a different precious gemstone, and the so-called "secret language of gems" was born. For example, a Victorian favorite combo, "DEAREST", would be "spelled" this way: Diamond, Emerald, Amethyst, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire, Turquoise. Get it? Our acrostic ring is a completely personal way to celebrate an important event, express a sentiment, or wear a loved one's name. Customize yours using our interactive stone-picker - we won't tell a soul what it says.