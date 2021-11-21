PEACH & LILY

Glass Skin Refining Serum

Glassy, smooth, luminous, translucent-looking skin is achieved when skin is well hydrated and without inflammation and free radical damage. A revolutionary cocktail of peach extract, niacinamide, East Asian mountain yam, madecassoside, peptides, and hyaluronic acid help to hydrate, calm, brighten and firm skin. Crystal-clear glass skin is yours. The results speak for themselves: 100% said the serum is suitable for sensitive skin 96% saw smoother and softer skin 96% saw increased hydration and improved dry patches 92% saw brighter, more luminous, and healthier skin with a radiant glow *Results from third party consumer study