Cushioned Training Crew Socks

£9.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

SOFT AND SUPPORTIVE. - The Nike Cushioned Socks are made from soft, sweat-wicking yarns in a snug-fitting design for lasting comfort at the gym or for every day. Benefits - Sweat-wicking technology helps you stay dry and comfortable.. Reinforced heel and toe provide durability in high-wear areas.. Product Details - 75% cotton/18% polyester/6% nylon/1% elastane. Machine wash. ImportedColour Shown: White/Black. Style: SX4508-101. .