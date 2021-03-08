SoftFrame

Cushioned Platform Bed Frame

$499.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Modern Platform Bed Frame, Ultra Plush Cushioned Elegant Bed Frame, low profile Bed Frame - available only as a CUSTOM ORDER Our Ultra Plush 5-inch-thick SoftFrame with squared sides frames your bed to create a modern platform bed. It is a new, functional and easy way to frame your bed. Expertly handcrafted with premium fabric and high-density foam, SoftFrame installs over and around your box-spring. It stays solidly in place against the forces of life and gravity, leaving nothing but a super cushioned frame to admire --- one that saves you from stubbed toes and accidental bumps. Your mattress rests on top. Complete the look with our comfy bolster, wedge or Ultra Headboard which are perfect for relaxing in bed (sold separately). Available only as a CUSTOM ORDER (no returns or exchanges) - we customize every Ultra Plush SoftFrame to fit your 5"- 9" tall box-spring. This is our only SoftFrame model that MUST BE used with your box-spring directly on the FLOOR for a modern, low platform bed that opens up your space. ⭐ Please provide your box-spring height when ordering An 8" - 9" tall box-spring is IDEAL. For a sunken mattress look, a 5"- 7" tall box-spring is perfect. HASSLE FREE - it arrives fully assembled and easily installs in minutes by placing the SoftFrame over your box-spring. No movers. No tools. No parts to assemble. No awkward angles up the stairs. ORDERS SHIP in approximately 3-4 weeks - that is lighting-fast in the custom furniture world. INSTAGRAM - view @softframe to share and inspire. SWATCHES are available upon request. Please send a message with your mailing address and fabric(s) of choice. Color of fabrics may differ slightly on the screen. ECO-FRIENDLY - it saves trees and reduces waste by maximizing your box-spring as the base. FREE SHIPPING to contiguous USA ✈ Hawaii and Alaska not included KEY PRODUCT POINTS: • A standard 5”- 9” inch-tall box-spring and mattress are required and not included ***Please provide your box-spring height in the notes section when ordering *** • SoftFrame installs over and around the box-spring (foundation) • Cushioned on all sides except the ’head' of the bed • Cushioned sides are 5” thick and 9” tall • Ready to use out of the box - no tools or assembly required • Made in the USA ***Available only as a Custom order (No cancellations, returns or exchanges)*** CARE: The SoftFrame may be vacuumed, spot cleaned and steamed cleaned. The headboard, bolster and wedge cover are removable to be dry cleaned, they may also be vacuumed, spot clean and steam cleaned. Made for standard mattress/box-spring sets: TWIN (39" Wide x 75" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 49" Wide x 80" Long XL-TWIN: (39" Wide x 80" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 49" Wide x 85" Long FULL: (54" Wide x 75" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 64" Wide x 80" Long XL-FULL: (54" Wide x 80" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 64" Wide x 85" Long QUEEN: (60" Wide x 80" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 70" Wide x 85" Long KING: (76" Wide x 80" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 86" Wide x 85" Long CALIFORNIA KING: (72" Wide x 84" Long) FINISHED DIMENSIONS: 82" Wide x 89" Long Patent Pending The SoftFrame® is a registered Trademark. All rights reserved