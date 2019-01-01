Laneige

Cushion Concealer Spf 37

C$31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveAn easy to apply, streak-free liquid-balm formula that hides blemishes, undereye circles, and dark spots.Solutions for:- Dark spots- Dullness and uneven texture- DrynessIf you want to know more Get coverage, hydration, and broad spectrum protection with SPF 30 with this makeup and skincare in one. For streak-free coverage, just tap the mistake-proof tip to release hydrating color pigments and conceal dark spots and blemishes. Its a modern, convenient way to get the look of flawless skin.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: This product is dermatologist tested. LANEIGE does not test ingredients or products on animals.