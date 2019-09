Laneige

Cushion Concealer Spf 37

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Get coverage, hydration, and broad-spectrum​ protection with SPF 30 with this makeup and skincare in one. For streak-free coverage, just tap the mistake-proof tip to release hydrating color pigments and conceal dark spots and blemishes. Its a modern, convenient way to get the look of flawless skin.