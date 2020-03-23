Reef

CUSHION BOUNCE SLIM Benefits Outfitted with anatomical arch support to keep you comfortable through every adventure. Treat your feet to instant comfort with our softest footwear ever. Crafted from premium materials providing ultimate comfort. We crafted this product without PVC, which means it's better on and for the environment. Crafted with animal-friendly alternatives. It feels like you're stepping onto the softest sand thanks to our high rebound footbed, working to make sure you can use your full day to beach freely. FEATURES Reef signature cushion with bounce foam Refined slim strap utilizing vegan leather and gold embroidery detail stitching High energy rebound for more cushioning in every step Slim modern contouring featuring anatomical arch support and heel cupping Memory free for instant rebound High density rubber sponge outsole