Madewell

Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean—use Checkout Code Goodbuy

$115.00 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide Redesigned for an hourglass shape, the curvy version of our vintage-inspired fit has a narrower waist with a contoured band, a longer rise for a rounder booty and extra room at the hips and thighs (call 'em "mom jeans"...if your mom was a '90s supermodel). We recommend getting these in your usual size—they'll feel tight at first but stretch out juuuuuuust enough after a couple of wears. High rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, tapered leg with cropped inseam. Front rise: 12 1/2"; inseam: 29 1/2"; leg opening for size 25: 13 1/2". Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Premium 94% cotton/5% poly/1% elastane Orta denim. Machine wash. Import. 5'4" and below? Try our petite inseam; 5'9"-5'11"? Choose Tall. Madewell.com only. AG085 Shop the Look Show