Banana Republic

Curvy Mid-rise Skinny Fade-resistant Jean

$98.50 $59.10

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

Designed specifically for hourglass shapes, the secret to our Curvy Skinny jeans is all in the waist-to-hip ratio. Specially cut with a narrower waistband, a higher rise in the back, and more room through the hip, seat, and thigh., Specially developed denim from renowned Turkish mill Orta Anadolu stretches without stretching out and resists fading, wash after wash., Zip fly with button closure. Belt loops., Traditional five-pocket styling., *Our denim is made under strict guidelines to ensure that the water used in washing and dyeing is safe and clean before it is released into the environment.