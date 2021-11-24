Madewell

Curvy Lucie Smocked Wide-leg Jumpsuit In Stem Scatter

$138.00 $96.90

Product Details Hide Designed with a little more room in the hips, this wide-legged jumpsuit inspired by our best-selling Lucie dress has elbow-length puff sleeves and a stretchy smocked bodice. Made of supersoft (and sustainable) challis fabric, it's the prettiest way to be comfy. Please note: Choose your regular size—this jumpsuit was designed for curves, so no need to size up or down. Front rise: 14 1/2"; inseam: 25 1/8"; leg opening: 28 1/4" (based on size 6). Lenzing™ Ecovero™ viscose. Pockets. Do Well: Made of Lenzing™ Ecovero™, a sustainable fabric created with natural fibers and a more eco-friendly process. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND160