Curvy Kate Luxe Strapless Bra

This is a UK-sized bra. See our size chart or contact a Bra Fit Expert to get the right fit. Bra Fit Expert Pick Bra Fit Expert FIT NOTE Cups run small, please size up 1 cup size. Features Supportive, convertible underwire bra for versatile wear Added lift thanks to vertical seamed, foam lined cups Prevent rolling with the soft boning and silicone lining Fully adjustable stretch straps convert to criss-cross 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure; increases with size Soft, stretch microfiber Style #CK2601 Content Body: 65% Nylon, 21% Polyester, 14% Elastane. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported see more