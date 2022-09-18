AestheticMirrorDecor

Curvy Full Length Mirror

$312.45 $281.21

🔔FREE SHIPPING 🔔 ☼ Curvy Mirror, Full Lenght Mirror, Pink Mirror, Floor Mirror, Mirror Wall Decor, Irregular Mırror, New Home Gift ☼ This curvy mirror will create an aesthetic look in your home! It will add modernity to your home with its irregular appearance! You will love this mirror, which you can use as a full-length mirror. ☼ There are 6 different sizes: 150x50cm/59"x19.6" 130x50cm/51.1"x19.6" 53x90cm/20.8"x35.4" 40x52cm/15.7"x20.4" 32x42cm/12.5x"16.5" 24x32cm/ 9.4"x12.5" ☼ The frame is MDF and real mirror is used. ☼ Silver coating has been applied to the back surface. Thanks to its silver coating feature, it provides a clearer and brighter image. ☼ It is resistant to corrosion and has a long service life. ☼ Harmless materials are used and cutting edges are eliminated. ☼ You can use it as a full-length mirror by choosing the large size option or as a make-up mirror by choosing the small size option. ☼ You will love this unique mirror that you can use in every corner of your home. ☼ A great wall decor mirror for bedroom living room or bathroom! ☼ We recommend wiping the cleaning process with a damp cloth. ☼ Special packaging has been made to prevent damage during transportation. 💬 If you have any questions about the products, we will be happy to assist you. You can send your questions by sending us a message. Thank you for visiting our store.