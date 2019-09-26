Madewell

Curvy Cali Demi-boot Jeans In Berkeley Black: Chewed-hem Edition

$128.00 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our curvy fit is here (!) and it comes in our whole range of sizes. We took our demi-bootcuts with hold-you-in Magic Pockets in front and reengineered them for those with an hourglass shape. What does this mean? A narrower waist with a contoured band, a longer rise (for a rounder booty) and a little extra room at the hips and thighs. Simply put, you're gonna look amazing in these jeans. And, bonus, this black pair has cool chewed hems.