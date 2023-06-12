Satisfyer

Curvy 2

$122.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wild Secrets

Enjoy the heady mix of luxury and pleasure with Curvy 2+, delivering air pulse and vibrating clitoral stimulation. Powered by two independently controlled powerful yet quiet motors, this sensually curved toy is built to delight as you revel in its smooth silicone styling. Use it with the Satisfyer Connect app to explore a library of vibration settings and even create your own, using your fingers to draw, your voice, or your favourite music. The app also lets your partner control your device from any location and for you to interact using the chat, call and video functions. Simply apply water-based lubricant, place the smooth opening over your clitoris, and enjoy thrilling air pulses that simulate oral sensations, then step it up by adding vibrations to the mix. Curvy 2+ is conveniently USB-rechargeable. waterproof and easy to sanitise with toy cleaner. Note, Curvy 2+ is made from body-friendly silicone, whereas Curvy 1+ (Item Code: T0065STF) is body-friendly ABS and silicone.