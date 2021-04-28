Curver

Curver My Style Set Of 4 4 Litre Small Storage Boxes – White

£9.00

About this product A stylish set of four plastic Rattan storage boxes look beautiful and adds a touch of elegance to any home. Each box comes with easy to grab handles which are easy to clean and will stay looking good. A lightweight and versatile solution to neatly store away smaller items all together, toiletries, make-up, nail varnish, kitchen spices and stationery items to reduce clutter and free up space in the bathroom, kitchen, lounge, bedroom or home office. Box size H10, W20, D25cm. Weight 0.73kg. Supplied assembled. EAN: 3253928126018.